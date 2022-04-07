Is Lululemon Stock Headed Back Toward All-Time Highs? Technically Yes And Here's Why

Lululemon Athletica, Inc LULU was trading about 1.65% higher on Thursday, as the stock attempted to break up from a bull flag pattern on the daily chart.

The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a tightening triangle formation.

For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downwards within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.

Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.

A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.

The Lululemon Chart: Between March 24 and March 30, Lululemon soared 27%, which created the pole of the bull flag pattern. Since then, the stock’s daily trading range has tightened into a triangle, which has formed the flag of the pattern.