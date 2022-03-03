Why Beaten-Down Snap Stock Could Be Poised For A Reversal

Snap, Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was trading down more than 5% on Thursday compared to the S&P 500, which was trading near flat after a morning dip caused by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of the Senate banking committee, where he said the central bank will go ahead with its plans to raise interest rates this month.

Over the past three trading days, Snapchat's stock has erased all of the gains it had made between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, when the stock bounced up aggressively from a support level at $34.95.

This week, Snap joined a wide array of other large companies to adjust its business model in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. To stop misinformation while continuing to allow its users access to Snapchat as a communication tool, Snap decided to halt all advertising on its platform in the three eastern European countries. Snap also took steps to stop all Belarusian and Russian entities from collecting revenues from advertisements.

Snap has been beaten down since Sept. 24, 2021 when it reached an all-time high of $83.34, declining over 56% from that level. If the stock can hold above a key level at $35, however, Snap may print a bullish reversal pattern.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Snap Chart: After breaking bearishly from a descending channel on Jan. 1 and entering into a steeper downtrend, Snap popped back up into the pattern on Feb. 4, when the stock received a bullish reaction to its fourth-quarter earnings print. A descending channel is considered to be bearish until a stock breaks through the upper descending trendline of the pattern, which can be a strong reversal signal.