Hawkish Tone Of Fed's Bullard Throws Markets Into Chaos: What To Watch On The SPY

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY opened Thursday’s trading session down 1.36% lower, but bulls came in and bought the dip. By 10:30 a.m. EST, the ETF had erased almost all of its daily losses.

That changed at 12:45 p.m. EST, when Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he is in favor of a 100-basis point interest rate increase by July and would like to see a balance-sheet reduction begin during the second quarter.

The comments, made to Bloomberg news in an interview, immediately caused the SPY to begin falling on higher-than-average volume on smaller timeframes, declining 0.85% within about 45 minutes.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

See Also: Edward Snowden Raises Doubts Over Whether The Feds Are Telling The Whole Story On $4.5B Confiscated Bitcoin

The SPY Chart: The SPY reversed course into an uptrend on Jan. 24 and has since made a series of higher highs and higher lows, with the most recent higher low created on Feb. 4 at the $443.83 mark and the most recent higher high printed on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at $458.12.

The level of the higher high was reached twice, which created a bearish double top pattern. If the SPY is not able to regain the $454 area, it could see further downside.

The ETF is being supported by the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart, and bullish traders will want to see the SPY close the trading day above that level to feel confident a rebound will occur.

If the SPY falls below $437.92, the uptrend will be negated.

The SPY has resistance above at $454.05 and $458.49 and support below at $447.06 and $437.92.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.