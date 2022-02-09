Edward Snowden Raises Doubts Over Whether The Feds Are Telling The Whole Story On $4.5B Confiscated Bitcoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 9, 2022 2:11 am
Edward Snowden Raises Doubts Over Whether The Feds Are Telling The Whole Story On $4.5B Confiscated Bitcoin

Former CIA agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden has reacted to the arrest of two persons by the U.S. Department of Justice over an alleged conspiracy to launder $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) linked to the 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex.

What Happened: Snowden said on Twitter the DOJ seemed to be alleging that one of the arrested persons — a man named Ilya Lichtenstein — was the same person who had previously warned people on social media about the threat of hacks in the cryptocurrency space.

Snowden also noted tongue-in-cheek that the Cloud is a place “trivially accessible” to the U.S. government.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Lichtenstein’s Twitter profile says he is a Web 3.0 developer and serial entrepreneur.

A tweet by the Fintwit investor community noted that Lichtenstein is a tech entrepreneur and alumnus of the Silicon Valley accelerator program Y Combinator, while his wife Heather Morgan — who was also arrested — is a Forbes columnist.

Snowden — a cryptocurrency enthusiast — revealed in November last year that he used Bitcoin to aid the process of leaking classified government documents in 2013.

The prominent privacy campaigner had also criticized Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) controversial plan to scan users’ iPhones for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), saying it marked the dawn of a “dark future.”

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43,294.42 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Take Another Hit— Why Macroeconomic Factors Are Once Again On The Front Seat

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

