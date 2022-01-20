QQQ
-4.76
371.24
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-338.75
41321.26
-0.81%
DIA
-3.09
353.44
-0.88%
SPY
-4.97
456.72
-1.1%
TLT
+ 0.87
140.20
+ 0.62%
GLD
-0.40
172.48
-0.23%

Advanced Micro Devices, GameStop Stocks Print This Reversal Pattern: How To Trade It

byMelanie Schaffer
January 20, 2022 4:24 pm
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have created double bottom and triple bottom patterns on the daily chart.

A double bottom pattern is a reversal indicator that shows a stock has dropped to a key support level, rebounded, back tested the level as support and is likely to rebound again. It's possible the stock may retest the level as support again, creating a triple bottom or even quadruple bottom pattern.

The formation is always identified after a security has dropped in price and is at the bottom of a downtrend, whereas a bearish double top pattern is always found in an uptrend. A spike in volume confirms the double bottom pattern was recognized and subsequent increasing volume may indicate the stock will reverse into an uptrend.

  • Aggressive bullish traders may choose to take a position when the stock’s volume spikes after the second retest of the support level. Conservative bullish traders may wait to take a position when the stock’s share price has surpassed the level of the initial rebound (the high before the second bounce from the support level).
  • Bearish traders may choose to open a short position if the stock rejects at the level of the first rebound or if the stock falls beneath the key support level at which it created a double bottom pattern. 

See Also: Wall Street Fund Managers Tracking Retail Traders On Social Media And Message Boards

The Advanced Micro Devices Chart: On Thursday, AMD was printing a double bottom pattern at the $125.03 mark when combined with the price action at the level on Jan. 10.

  • If the pattern is recognized, AMD should pop up over the following trading days to print a “W” pattern on the daily chart.
  • If AMD closes the trading day near to its opening price, it will print a doji candlestick, which is found at the bottom of a trend and could indicate the stock will trade higher on Friday.
  • AMD has resistance above at $130.60 and $138.52 and support below at $122.49 and $118.13.

amd_jan_20.png

The GameStop Chart: GameStop printed a double bottom pattern on its daily chart on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Thursday the stock attempted to break up from the formation but rejected near a resistance level at $116.

  • GameStop’s relative strength index (RSI) is measuring low at 30%. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds that level it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.
  • GameStop was trading on well below-average-volume on Thursday, which indicates the stock may be in a period of consolidation.
  • GameStop has resistance above at $116.90 and $129.50 and support below at $99.97 and $86.

gme_jan_20.png

