When Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas speaks (or changes a rating), the Street listens.

Before the open Tuesday, he made a bold call on the electric vehicle stock Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR), which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.

Fisker's Volatile 2021: After ending 2020 at $14.65, Fisker matched its December low ($14.32) in January ($14.37) and February ($14.54) and had an explosive five-day rally in late February and early March.

During that short time span, it nearly doubled, moving up from its Feb. 23 closing price ($16,29) to its all-time high ($31.96) on March 2. Its all-time high closing price was made a few days prior at $28.50.

The issue quickly retreated from that lofty level, and the ultimate low for the retreat was made in May at $9.61. The rebound off that low was capped at $20.61 on June 28. The stock etreated from that level and ended Monday’s session at $15.03.

The Fisker Upgrade: Before the open, Morgan Stanley's Jonas resumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $40 price target. He also set a new $90 bull case for the stock.

The analyst cited the company's "focused strategy on design and engineering and supply chain while leveraging the Magna-Steyr relationship" in the upgrade.

PreMarket Prep's Take: The fundamentals of the company were discussed in great detail on PreMarket Prep.

Co-host Dennis Dick, who has swing traded the issue over the last year, said: “I want to add it to my portfolio, but I'm not chasing it today.

Dick said he'd be interested in the event of a pullback to the $16-$17 range.

The full discussion the issue from Tuesday’show can be found here:

FSR Price Action: After a much higher open ($18.15 vs. Monday’s close of $15.03), Fisker easily breached the premarket high ($18.25), rallying to $19.48 before reversing course. That high came in just above its July 1 high ($19.31).

As of 1:30 p.m. EST, the ensuing decline has found intraday support well above the top of Monday’s range ($15.07), only reaching $17.25, and is now actively in the lower $18 handle.

The stock ultimately ended the session 21.56% higher at $18.27.