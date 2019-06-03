Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 6:45am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth analyzed The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from a technical point of view. He said the stock has underperformed its peers over the last 10 years, but that might be over as it recently managed to outperformed Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE: XLP). Worth wants to take a long position in Coca-Cola.

Mike Khouw wants to use options to make a bullish bet. He wants to buy the August 49 call for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $50.50 or 2.79 percent above the current stock price.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike KhouwTechnicals Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLP + KO)

Stubbornly Strong Dollar Could Remain That Way
TriGrow's David Kessler On The Need For Standards In Cannabis Cultivation
This Day In Market History: AOL Is Founded
Which Sector ETFs Should You Be Overweight Right Now?
A Look At This Year's Top Restaurant Trends: Cannabis, Craft And Casual
Getting Defensive With Sector ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Coty, Zillow and More