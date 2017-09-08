National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares are trading lower by $1.00 at $121.20 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the company reported a Q2 beat of 8 cents along with a sales beat of $11.1 million. Apparently the Street was looking for a bigger beat than that, as the stock was deep in the red earlier in the session.

After a lower open, FIZZ went another $8.00 quickly before finding support at $111.74. That low marks the lowest level for the stock since August 23, when it bottomed at $111.11.

The wicked rebound off that low took the stock 20 cents beyond its all-time high that was made Thursday at $122.64 to $122.84, but has backed off that high.

FIZZ has been a stellar performer in 2017, more than doubling from 2016's year-end close of $49.58.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.