Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

National Beverage Corp Lower In Volatile Session
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2017 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Related FIZZ
22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Sugar And Spite: Big Cities Taxes On Beverages Irking Big Soda
Top-Rated Stock Gets Energized With Rating Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares are trading lower by $1.00 at $121.20 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the company reported a Q2 beat of 8 cents along with a sales beat of $11.1 million. Apparently the Street was looking for a bigger beat than that, as the stock was deep in the red earlier in the session.

After a lower open, FIZZ went another $8.00 quickly before finding support at $111.74. That low marks the lowest level for the stock since August 23, when it bottomed at $111.11.

The wicked rebound off that low took the stock 20 cents beyond its all-time high that was made Thursday at $122.64 to $122.84, but has backed off that high.

FIZZ has been a stellar performer in 2017, more than doubling from 2016's year-end close of $49.58.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIZZ)

22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Sugar And Spite: Big Cities Taxes On Beverages Irking Big Soda
Anheuser-Busch Blends Sparkling Juice, Energy Drinks Into Beer Portfolio With Hiball Buyout
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2017
National Beverage: A Great Story, But It's Run Too Far
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FIZZ
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.