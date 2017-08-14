Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares are trading higher by 38 cents at $62.76 in Monday's session.

The stock is up despite negative comments about drug pricing from President Donald Trump, after Merck's CEO resigned from Trump's manufacturing council.

CEO Ken Frazier was disappointed by the commander-in-chief's reaction to the racial violence that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After a higher open, in sympathy with the broad market, Merck's stock had a brief decline to $62.61 before coming back to make a new high for the session at $63.00. That high coincides with Friday's high of $62.96 and is just shy of its August 7 high ($63.09).

