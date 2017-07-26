Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:: AMD) shares are trading higher by $1.19 at $15.30 in Wednesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q2 beat of 2 cents along with a sales beat of $60 million.

After a higher open, AMD continued in that direction surpassing its former 10-year high by a dime reaching $15.65 before reversing course. Since reaching that level, profit-takers have nudged it lower, but it has gone no lower than $15.10 as of 12:15 p.m. EST.

In order to post a 10-year closing high, AMD's stock will need to end the session above its February 27 close of $15.20.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.