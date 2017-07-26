iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading higher by $17.60 (20 percent) at $105.50 in Wednesday's session.

Although the report doesn't compare to estimates, investors are encouraged by the EPS beat of 55 cents along with a sales beat of $6.2 million. The company also raised its FY 2017 EPS and sales guidance.

After $13 higher open, iRobot had a quick $5.00 retreat to $95.75 before continuing is move higher. That low was well above the top of Tuesday's range, which was $90.70. The continuation move higher has taken the stock to a new all-time high, surpassing its former all-time high from June 14 ($104.61), so far reaching $105.99 as of 11:35 a.m. EST.

Today's price action is taking place on much higher than average volume. With over four hours remaining in the session, 4 million shares have traded compared to its 20-day average volume of only 1.12 million.

