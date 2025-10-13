Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Oct. 13, 2025, three stocks in the consumer staples could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

On Oct. 9, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained Monster Beverage with a Buy and raised the price target from $76 to $79. The company's stock gained around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $70.06.

RSI Value: 76.1

76.1 MNST Price Action: Shares of Monster Beverage gained 0.9% to close at $69.62 on Friday.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)

On Oct. 9, PepsiCo reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26. Quarterly sales of $23.937 billion (+2.6% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $23.827 billion. "Our reported net revenue growth accelerated and reflects the resilience of our international business, improved momentum within North America Beverages and the benefits of our portfolio reshaping actions," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. The company's stock gained around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $177.50.

RSI Value: 71.3

71.3 PEP Price Action: Shares of PepsiCo rose 3.7% to close at $150.08 on Friday.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:PAVS)

On July 15, Paranovus Entertainment Technology announced the receipt of a bid deficiency notice from the Nasdaq. The company's stock gained around 46% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $1.50.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 PAVS Price Action: Shares of Paranovus Entertainment gained 7.6% to close at $1.14 on Friday.

