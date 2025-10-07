Top 2 Materials Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Quarter

As of Oct. 7, 2025, two stocks in the materials could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE:NAK)

On Sept. 25, Northern Dynasty Minerals and its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership announced the receipt of a $12 million payment representing the fourth tranche of investment under the Company’s royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022, as amended. “We appreciate the continued support from our royalty investor and are pleased to see the fourth payment of $12 million completed, bringing its total investment in the royalty up to $48 million of a possible $60 million available under the royalty agreement,” said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty’s President and CEO. The company's stock gained around 84% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.40.

RSI Value: 88.5

88.5 NAK Price Action: Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals jumped 14.4% to close at $1.51 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 97.34 Momentum score.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

On Aug. 5, Ferroglobe posted an adjusted loss for the second quarter. Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the second quarter was marked by significant external challenges, including aggressive silicon metal imports into Europe from China and broader geopolitical uncertainty, we remain focused on managing what we can control. We are encouraged by the early benefits that we are seeing from U.S. trade actions, and we believe upcoming decisions in both the U.S. and the EU could provide meaningful support for fair competition and improved pricing.” The company's stock gained around 17% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $5.24.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 GSM Price Action: Shares of Ferroglobe closed at $5.04 on Monday.

