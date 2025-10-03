Top 2 Industrials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Oct. 3, 2025, two stocks in the industrials could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug announced Wednesday that it delivered its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp’s Sines refinery in Portugal. The module is the first of ten for a 100MW green hydrogen project, one of the largest in Europe. The company's stock gained around 90% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.32.

RSI Value: 73.9

73.9 PLUG Price Action: Shares of Plug Power fell 3.4% to close at $2.83 on Thursday.

Shares of Plug Power fell 3.4% to close at $2.83 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.01 Momentum score.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)

On Oct. 1, Intuitive Machines completed its previously announced acquisition of KinetX, Inc. “By uniting deep space navigation and data services, we’re giving customers the confidence to securely operate across the solar system with precision and autonomy so they can explore and innovate faster,” said Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus. “With KinetX’s navigation expertise now paired with our lunar-proven spacecraft and data network, we believe Intuitive Machines is positioned to lead in cislunar space and carry that advantage forward to Mars.” The company's stock gained around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $24.95.

RSI Value: 79.6

79.6 LUNR Price Action: Shares of Intuitive Machines gained 5.8% to close at $11.22 on Thursday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shuttterstock