Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Sept. 18, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

89bio Inc ETNB

89bio agreed to be acquired by Roche for $14.50 per share in cash at closing, representing around a 79% premium to 89bio's closing stock price on Sept. 17. The company's stock has a 52-week high of $11.84.

RSI Value: 82.2

82.2 ETNB Price Action: Shares of 89bio gained 1.4% to close at $8.08 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 26.48 Momentum score.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp AVR

On Aug. 11, Anteris Technologies posted mixed quarterly results. “I’m extremely pleased with the progess achieved during the second quarter as the Company enters a new phase in its life cycle. The data generated to date from 130 patients treated with DurAVR® across multiple settings, including complex anatomies, different annular sizes, bicuspids and valve-in-valve (including a double aortic and mitral replacement in the same patient) is highly compelling,” said Wayne Paterson, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anteris. The company's stock gained around 48% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.79.

RSI Value: 75.9

75.9 AVR Price Action: Shares of Anteris Technologies Global fell 1.8% to close at $5.61 on Wednesday.

