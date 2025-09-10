Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Crash This Quarter

As of Sept. 10, 2025, three stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

OR Royalties Inc OR

On Aug. 5, Osisko Gold posted in-line quarterly earnings. Jason Attew, President & CEO of OR Royalties said, “OR Royalties’ is on track to achieve its 2025 annual guidance of 80,000-88,000 GEOs, as we expect a slightly stronger second half in terms of GEOs earned. Looking a bit closer at some of our major GEO contributors over the past six months, we have seen continued outperformance at Canadian Malartic largely offsetting silver grade-related underperformance at Mantos Blancos.” The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $35.44.

RSI Value: 82.8

82.8 OR Price Action: Shares of OR Royalties fell 1.1% to close at $34.61 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 93.21 Momentum score with Value at 8.13.

Iamgold Corp IAG

On Aug. 7, Iamgold posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. “This is an exciting time for IAMGOLD. With the gold prepayment facilities behind us and improving operations, IAMGOLD is positioned to generate significant cash flows, allowing us to advance our strategy to de-lever the balance sheet and unlock the significant value and growth potential of our Canadian portfolio,” said Renaud Adams, President and CEO of IAMGOLD. The company's stock gained around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.27.

RSI Value: 78

78 IAG Price Action: Shares of Iamgold fell 0.6% to close at $10.02 on Tuesday.

Equinox Gold Corp EQX

On Aug. 13, Equinox Gold reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold, said, “Equinox Gold is entering a pivotal growth phase. Q2 delivered solid results, led by Greenstone, where mining rates increased 23% and processing rates improved 20% over Q1. Building on that momentum, Q3 is off to a strong start, with quarter-to-date ex-pit mining volumes 10% higher than Q2 and process plant throughput averaging 24.5 kptd over the last 30 days, including more than one-third of the days above nameplate capacity of 27 ktpd.” The company's stock gained around 50% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.00.

RSI Value: 85.8

85.8 EQX Price Action: Shares of Equinox Gold gained 1.2% to close at $9.95 on Tuesday.

