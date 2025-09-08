Top 2 Industrials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Sept. 8, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Karman Holdings Inc KRMN

On Sept. 5, Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with a Strong Buy rating and announced a $100 price target. Karman Holdings reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates on Aug. 7. The company's stock jumped around 37% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $63.30.

RSI Value: 82.3

82.3 KRMN Price Action: Shares of Karman rose 17.1% to close at $62.52 on Friday.

Bloom Energy Corp BE

On Sept. 4, Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained Bloom Energy with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $45 to $61. The company's stock gained around 55% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $57.33.

RSI Value: 79.9

79.9 BE Price Action: Shares of Bloom Energy gained 4% to close at $57.07 on Friday.

