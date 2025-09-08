Casey's General Store sign on red brick wall
September 8, 2025 2:22 AM 1 min read

Planet Labs, Caseys General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Planet Labs PBC PL to report a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $65.74 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Planet Labs shares gained 2.6% to $6.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Mission Produce Inc. AVO to post quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $320.25 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mission Produce shares gained 1.5% to close at $12.63 on Friday.
  • Children’s Place Inc. PLCE posted better-than-expected sales for the second quarter and also said it has plans to mitigate approximately 80% of the effects of tariffs. Children’s Place shares gained 6.6% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Before the markets open, Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share on revenue of $36.50 million. Dynagas LNG Partners shares rose 1.3% to $3.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Caseys General Stores Inc. CASY to post quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion after the closing bell. Caseys shares rose 1.5% to close at $505.64 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
AVO Logo
AVOMission Produce Inc
$12.631.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.29
Growth
87.53
Quality
N/A
Value
78.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$511.752.72%
DLNG Logo
DLNGDynagas LNG Partners LP
$3.822.69%
PL Logo
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$6.703.72%
PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$5.809.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved