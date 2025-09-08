Planet Labs, Caseys General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Planet Labs PBC PL to report a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $65.74 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Planet Labs shares gained 2.6% to $6.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Mission Produce Inc. AVO to post quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $320.25 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mission Produce shares gained 1.5% to close at $12.63 on Friday.
- Children’s Place Inc. PLCE posted better-than-expected sales for the second quarter and also said it has plans to mitigate approximately 80% of the effects of tariffs. Children’s Place shares gained 6.6% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share on revenue of $36.50 million. Dynagas LNG Partners shares rose 1.3% to $3.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Caseys General Stores Inc. CASY to post quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion after the closing bell. Caseys shares rose 1.5% to close at $505.64 on Friday.
AVOMission Produce Inc
$12.631.46%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.29
Growth
87.53
Quality
N/A
Value
78.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
