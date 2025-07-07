Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of July 7, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc APGE

On July 6, Apogee Therapeutics disclosed positive 16-week data from Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777, its potentially best-in-class anti-IL-13 antibody, in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. “With two out of every three patients treated with APG777 achieving EASI-75 response at Week 16 in the Phase 2 APEX Part A trial, APG777 demonstrated the highest EASI-75 response rate both on a topline and placebo-adjusted basis for any biologic in a global study to date, reinforcing its potential best-in-class profile for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis,” said Michael Henderson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. The company's stock jumped around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $63.50.

RSI Value: 84.2

84.2 APGE Price Action: Shares of Apogee Therapeutics gained 7.1% to close at $47.46 on Thursday.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics gained 7.1% to close at $47.46 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 70.45 Momentum score

Phibro Animal Health Corp PAHC

On June 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained Phibro Animal Health with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $26. The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $28.49.

RSI Value: 81.7

81.7 PAHC Price Action: Shares of Phibro Animal Health gained 0.2% to close at $28.00 on Thursday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next: