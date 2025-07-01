July 1, 2025 8:00 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Risk Off Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of July 1, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Caseys General Stores Inc CASY

  • On June 9, Caseys General Stores reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend. "Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores. The company's stock jumped around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $514.32.
  • RSI Value: 70.4                                
  • CASY Price Action: Shares of Caseys gained 0.8% to close at $510.27 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 85.83 Momentum score with Value at 53.13.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL

  • On June 13, B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $68 to $94. The company's stock gained around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $108.37.
  • RSI Value: 74.4
  • EL Price Action: Shares of Estee Lauder gained 0.9% to close at $80.80 on Monday.

