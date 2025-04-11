April 11, 2025 6:44 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

As of April 11, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Raytech Holding Ltd RAY

  • On Jan. 10, Raytech posted a 6-month EPS of 3 cents and revenue of $5.56 million. CHING Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, “The Company achieved a notable 31.0% increase in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching HKD 43.2 million (US$ 5.6 million), up from HKD 33.0 million in the prior year. This growth was driven primarily by strong sales in our trimmer series within the personal care products segment, reflecting our success in attracting new customers.” The company's stock jumped around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.04.
  • RSI Value: 72.8                                
  • RAY Price Action: Shares of Raytech gained 6.3% to close at $2.35 on Thursday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 61.96.

ThredUp Inc TDUP

  • ThredUp will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 on Monday, May 5, after the close of the U.S. markets. The company's stock gained around 38% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $3.40.
  • RSI Value: 74.8
  • TDUP Price Action: Shares of ThredUp gained 4.8% to close at $3.30 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

