3 Pros On How To Play A Downward Trending Market

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that the market is “in a precarious position.” He recommended to short SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Bonawyn Eison of XP Investments said iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM has “high beta levered downside.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors stated, “Take advantage of high options premium by selling vertical spreads with limited risk.”