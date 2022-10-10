ñol

3 Pros On How To Play A Downward Trending Market

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 8:24 AM | 25 seconds read
On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that the market is “in a precarious position.” He recommended to short SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Bonawyn Eison of XP Investments said iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM has “high beta levered downside.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors stated, “Take advantage of high options premium by selling vertical spreads with limited risk.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bonawyn EisonCarter WorthCNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsXP InvestmentsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas