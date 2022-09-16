ñol

Why KB Home Stock May Be Heading For A 50% Decline

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read
Why KB Home Stock May Be Heading For A 50% Decline

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that KB Home KBH traded more than 16 times its average daily put volume on Thursday.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 19,000 of the January 2025 weekly 15 puts at an average price of $1.72 per contract and there were sellers of 19,000 of the January 2024 weekly 15 puts at an average price of 97 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders rolled out a big hedge against a 50% decline in KB Home over the next two years, he added.

KBH Price Action: Shares of KB Home declined by 0.072% to settle at $27.72 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas