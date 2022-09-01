ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lululemon Options Trader Sees Massive Downside Ahead of Q2 Earnings

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Lululemon Options Trader Sees Massive Downside Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday after the bell.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dennis Davitt of Millbank Dartmoor Partsmouth said that the two-day options for Lululemon Athletica imply a move of around 7% after the company reports earnings. That’s a “big move” in a stock that is priced at around $300.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 1,500 of the September 2 weekly 250-puts at an average price of 40 cents per contract, Davitt mentioned. Traders expect shares of Lululemon Athletica to retest May’s lows by Friday, he added.

LULU Price Action: Shares of Lululemon Athletica declined by 2.32% to settle at $299.96 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCDennis DavittMillbank Dartmoor PartsmouthShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas