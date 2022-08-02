ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Signs That Traders Expect Starbucks Shares To Cool Off After Earnings

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday morning.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Starbucks traded more than 1.7 times its average daily put volume on Monday. The options market is implying a move of around 5.9% before the company reports earnings, which is more than the 2.5% average over the past eight quarters, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 9,192 of the August weekly 80-puts at an average price of $1.32 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect shares of Starbucks to decline after the earnings report, he added.

Also Read: Rotate From US Tech Sector To China's Alibaba, Baidu, JD; This Analyst Recommends Investors

SBUX Price Action: Shares of Starbucks gained 0.15% to settle at $84.91 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas