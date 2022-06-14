Traders Could Continue To Short Corporate Bonds

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD traded 10 times its average daily put volume, he added.

There was a buyer of 138,000 of the October 95/85 put spreads an average price of 50 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect this ETF to lose as much as 20% by October expiration, he added.

