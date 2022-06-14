ñol

Traders Could Continue To Short Corporate Bonds

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read
Traders Could Continue To Short Corporate Bonds

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD traded 10 times its average daily put volume, he added.

Check out assets making big moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 138,000 of the October 95/85 put spreads an average price of 50 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect this ETF to lose as much as 20% by October expiration, he added.

Also Read: Tesla Finds A Buyer Again In Cathie Wood As Ark Loads Up $1.8M On Latest Dip

