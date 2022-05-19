More Bearish Bets For Costco Wholesale

Amid the broader retail bloodbath on Wednesday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST tanked more than 12% in their worst performance since 2003.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded almost 5 times its average daily put on Wednesday.

A trader purchased 800 of the June 370/350 put spreads at $1.90 per contract on average, Zhang stated.

The trader “is betting that this carnage is not over” and is risking about $150,000 in premium on the expectation of Costco Wholesale’s stock declining by as much as 18% by June expiration, he added.