Markets Are Betting There Is More Downside To Stocks

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read

Wall Street shares ended lower on Tuesday, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices down 2.38%, 2.81% and 3.95%, respectively.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that “a huge trade took place” in the S&P 500 index.

A trader bought 9,375 of the July 3,950/4,550 collars at $52 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. That represents a buyer of the 3,950 strike puts in July and seller of the 4,550 calls, he added.

Check out S&P stocks that investors are shorting in the premarket.

“If you’re buying those puts, then obviously you think the damage is not done or at least there is considerable risk,” Khouw stated. The trader is betting $50 million that the S&P 500 index could fall well below 4,000 by July expiration.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas