Could The Meta Platforms Meltdown Continue?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc FB plummeted more than 26% after the Facebook parent reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Meta Platforms was the “busiest single stock option” on Thursday, with around 2 million contracts being traded.

See Also: How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Just Lose? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

On balance, the options market got shorted by around $1 billion, he added.

There was a buyer of 6,000 April 240 strike puts, for an average price of $15.80 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The buyer is betting that the “weakness could continue for the next few months,” he further said.