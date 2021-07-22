Why Williams-Sonoma Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $153 Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $193 to $154.

Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the domestic home furnishings category. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (195 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (195) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (57) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts.

Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week high of $194.69 and a 52-week low of $81.77.