Why GE Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of companies in the broader industrial space, including General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), are trading lower Monday morning as renewed COVID-19 concerns weigh on the economic recovery outlook.

GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turned to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

At the time of publication, GE shares were trading lower by 5.3% at $11.87. GE has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $5.93.