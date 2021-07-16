Why Penn National Gaming Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) are trading lower by Friday afternoon amid a rebound in US COVID-19 cases, which has clouded travel sector outlook.

Penn National Gaming operates gaming and racing properties in the US. The company has garnered popularity throughout 2020 and into 2021 thanks to its retail sports betting offerings with digital media company Barstool Sports.

Penn offers live sports betting at its properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Penn National Gaming has a 52-week high of $142.00 and a 52-week low of $31.86. At the time of publication, shares were trading 3.56% lower at $66.38.