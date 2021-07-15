Why Marin Software Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are trading lower after the company issued second-quarter 2021 revenue guidance of $6.1 million, versus $7.3 million year-over-year.

Marin Software also entered Into an equity distribution agreement with JMP Securities for an offering of up to $40 million.

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

Marin Software's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 23.8% lower at $10.42. Marin Software has a 52-week high of $27.26 and a 52-week low of $1.14.