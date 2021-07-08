Why Full Truck Alliance Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Full Truck Alliance 20 ADR Ord Shs Class A (NYSE:YMM) shares are trading lower by 9.6% at $15.31 on continued post-IPO volatility and amid overall Chinese market weakness.

Full Truck Alliance, through its subsidiaries, provides comprehensive services for shippers and truckers through its mobile and website platforms. Full Truck Alliance's principal operations are in the People's Republic of China.

The group derives its revenues principally from shippers' and truckers' use of its platforms in connection with freight matching services and value-added services.