Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 7, 2021 1:18 pm
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 8.5% at $12.70 amid possible profit-taking after the stock surged recently amid momentum in high short interest names.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, Workhorse is the 24th-most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100.

E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power train. 

