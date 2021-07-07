fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.32
359.87
+ 0.09%
DIA
+ 0.24
345.58
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.86
432.07
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 1.19
145.55
+ 0.81%
GLD
+ 0.49
167.63
+ 0.29%

Why MarketAxess Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 7, 2021 1:08 pm
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares are trading lower by 6% at $443.71 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced monthly volume statistics for June. Following the announcement, multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

MarketAxess is a United States-based company engaged in operating an electronic trading platform. The platform enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using patented trading technology. MarketAxess also provides related data, analytics, compliance tools, and post-trade services.

MarketAxess has a 52-week high of $606.45 and a 52-week low of $431.19.

