Why MarketAxess Shares Are Trading Lower Today

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares are trading lower by 6% at $443.71 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced monthly volume statistics for June. Following the announcement, multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

MarketAxess is a United States-based company engaged in operating an electronic trading platform. The platform enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using patented trading technology. MarketAxess also provides related data, analytics, compliance tools, and post-trade services.

MarketAxess has a 52-week high of $606.45 and a 52-week low of $431.19.