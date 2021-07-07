Why AMC Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

AMC Entertainment Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 10.47% at $44.73 Wednesday morning amid possible profit-taking following recent retail-driven strength in the stock.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the sixth most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC represents a total of 5% of all comment volume on WallStreetBets at press time.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.