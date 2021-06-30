Why CEL-SCI Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

CEL-SCI Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) shares are trading lower by 27% at $9.33 on continued downward momentum following data from a Phase 3 Study of Multkine showing a 14.1% 5-year survival benefit in groups receiving surgery and radiotherapy for cancer.

CEL-SCI is a player in the biotechnology sector. It is engaged in the research and development at developing the treatment of cancer and other diseases by using the immune system. The company is focused on activating the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases.

CEL-SCI has a 52-week high of $40.91 and a 52-week low of $9.