Why Marin Software Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are trading lower by 35.6% at $11.15 Wednesday morning amid profit-taking after the stock surged Tuesday on Reddit-driven momentum.

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

The company's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Marin Software has a 52-week high of $18.82 and a 52-week low of $1.14.