Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
June 24, 2021 10:30 am
Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading lower by 2% at $27.57 after the company provided a second-quarter business update. The company reported a second-quarter adjusted net loss of $2 billion.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia.

Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

