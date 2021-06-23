Why CureVac Shares Are Trading Lower Today

CureVac BV (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are trading lower by 3.6% at $56 after the CDC said preliminary findings suggest the observed reports of heart inflammation after mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are greater than expected.

CureVac a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people.

CureVac's product portfolio also includes clinical and pre-clinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy.

Among CureVac's clinical programs are CV8102, which it is evaluating in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of four types of solid tumors, and CV7202, which it's investigating in Phase 1 clinical trial for potential vaccination against rabies.