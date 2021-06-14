Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Today

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading lower by 5% at $10.05 Monday morning after Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $13.50 to $9.

FuelCell Energy designs manufacture, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

FuelCell Energy has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.