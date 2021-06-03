fbpx
QQQ
-2.68
336.15
-0.8%
DIA
+ 0.11
346.25
+ 0.03%
SPY
-0.90
421.23
-0.21%
TLT
-0.37
138.90
-0.26%
GLD
-3.43
182.20
-1.92%

Why Is Tesla Stock Trading Lower Today?

byHenry Khederian
June 3, 2021 2:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.9% at $581.33 after The Information reported data showing China orders fell in May.

The report stated Tesla vehicle orders in China fell by nearly half in May compared to April, according to internal data, and the company’s monthly net orders in China dropped to about 9,800 in May from more than 18,000 in April.

See Also: Do Multiple Tesla Vehicle Recalls Complicate Its Growth Story?

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Tesla Stock Is Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3% at $605.43 Wednesday afternoon after the company recalled some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of loose bolts. read more

What's Going On With Tesla And Nio Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower by 3% and 4%, respectively, Wednesday afternoon amid weakness in EV names, inflation concerns and growth names at large for the session. read more

What's Up With Tesla's Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by 6.4% at $588.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session after the company announced it has halted plans to expand its Giga Shanghai production over U.S.-China tensions, read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. The week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and gold and oil stocks. The iPhone maker, EV leader and a stock popular with retail traders were among the bearish calls. read more