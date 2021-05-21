Palo Alto Stock Soars, But Will It Hit A Wall Of Resistance?

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) are trading up 5.6% in Friday's premarket session. The company reported earnings that were better than estimates and also raised guidance.

Shares may hit a wall of resistance if they reach $370. On April 15, the stock ran into a large group of sellers when it reached this level. A large sell-off followed.

Palo Alto Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sometimes markets have memories with regards to which price levels are important. Resistance and support levels can stay intact for a long time. That could happen here with the $370 resistance level.