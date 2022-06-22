Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg Joins Jim Cramer In The Metaverse On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Meta Platforms Inc META will be featured Wednesday night on "Mad Money."

What To Know: Jim Cramer is set to interview Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the show, but the conversation will take place virtually in the metaverse.

Meta changed its ticker symbol from "FB" to "META" this month to better reflect its new focus on the metaverse.

"We had a conversation that kind of was like what conversations are like except for we were in the backdrop of a beautiful zen garden," Cramer said, previewing the show Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Meta shares are down more than 50% since the start of the year, which shows that the market lacks confidence in Meta's ability to transition to the metaverse, according to Cramer. However, he thinks the market is getting it wrong.

"The stock is such a buy it's ludicrous," Cramer said. "This stock is being given away."

"Mad Money" is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday evening.

META Price Action: Meta has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $155.97.

The stock was up 0.71% at $158.15 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.