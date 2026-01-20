Figma Stock Drops As Tariff Fears Hit High-Growth Software

Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG) stock is trading lower Tuesday morning trading as investors rotated out of high-growth software names following fresh trade tensions with Europe. Here’s what investors need to know.

Figma stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s pressuring FIG stock?

Europe Is a Core Growth Engine for Figma

The move came after President Donald Trump posted on social media that, starting Feb. 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will face a 10% tariff on all goods shipped to the U.S., while simultaneously escalating rhetoric about making Greenland a U.S. territory.

Although Figma sells cloud-based design software rather than physical goods, traders might be worried that a new front in the trade conflict with Europe could slow IT spending and raise regulatory risks for U.S. SaaS providers with deep ties to the region.

Figma has built a large base of product and UX design teams across Northern Europe, the UK and the DACH region, where its browser-based design platform and FigJam whiteboarding tool are widely used by consumer-internet, fintech and industrial companies.

The company relies on a subscription, seat-based model, making it sensitive to hiring freezes, delayed digital projects and budget cuts at European customers.

Any slowdown in European tech and manufacturing activity could translate into fewer paid seats, slower expansion within existing accounts and longer sales cycles for Figma's enterprise plans.

Valuation Pressure On High-Multiple SaaS Names

With Figma still heavily focused on rapid top-line growth and reinvestment in R&D, investors see it as especially vulnerable if global macro uncertainty tightens software budgets.

The tariff announcement amplified concerns around a broader trade war with key European economies, compressing valuation multiples across design and collaboration software and adding downside pressure to Figma's stock on Tuesday.

Bearish Momentum Signals Trouble Ahead

Figma is currently trading significantly below its key moving averages, indicating bearish momentum. The stock is down approximately 5.8% on Tuesday versus a -2.3% loss in the Technology sector and a 1.9% loss in the S&P 500.

Shares have increased 31.32% over the past 12 months, but they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing volatility.

The RSI is at a neutral level, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $30.00

: $30.00 Key Support: $25.00

Analysts Are Diverging On Price Targets

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 3.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents

: Loss of 4 cents Revenue Estimate: $293.12 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $37.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowered Target to $48.00) (Jan. 15)

: Equal-Weight (Lowered Target to $48.00) (Jan. 15) Stifel : Initiated with Hold (Target $40.00) (Jan. 8)

: Initiated with Hold (Target $40.00) (Jan. 8) Wells Fargo: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $52.00) (Jan. 8)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Figma, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 25/100) — Stock is underperforming relative to the market.

: Weak (Score: 25/100) — Stock is underperforming relative to the market. Quality : Neutral (Score: 50/100) — Balance sheet shows stability but lacks standout metrics.

: Neutral (Score: 50/100) — Balance sheet shows stability but lacks standout metrics. Value: Weak (Score: 20/100) — Trading at a premium compared to peers.

The Verdict: Figma’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a stock facing significant challenges, particularly in momentum and value. While the quality score indicates some stability, the low momentum and value scores suggest that investors should approach with caution.

FIG Shares Slide Tuesday

FIG Price Action: Figma shares were down 6.29% at $27.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock