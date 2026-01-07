Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose Wednesday after the EV charging firm began rolling out cryptocurrency payments at select U.S. fast-charging sites.

The company said it has launched a first-phase rollout enabling some U.S. drivers to pay for charging using cryptocurrency at Blink-owned DC fast chargers.

The feature currently supports USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC/USD), or USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Drivers can use USDC on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Base.

Crypto payments are now live at select Blink DC fast charging locations, with plans to expand availability across additional Blink-owned sites throughout 2026.

The first sites include 1680 Main Street, Chipley, Florida, and 145 SE Bandit Street, Madison, Florida.

The move expands payment options for EV drivers. “Blink’s goal is to make EV charging seamless and convenient for all EV drivers,” said Harmeet Singh, chief technology officer.

“By introducing cryptocurrency payments, we’re embracing innovation that aligns with Blink and the evolving digital economy,” Singh added.

He said the company wants to give customers “more options for an easier charging session.”

Stablecoins And Spending

Blink cited a Motley Fool survey, stating that half of the adults surveyed would consider using stablecoins for their daily purchases.

That figure rose to 71% among Gen Z respondents and 60% among millennials, the company said.

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares were up 3.61% at $0.83 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock