LightPath Technologies Stock Tumbles After The Close: Here's Why

LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares are tumbling in extended trading Thursday after the company announced a proposed offering.

LightPath Technologies shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s pressuring LPTH stock?

What To Know: After the market close on Thursday, LightPath said it commenced an underwritten public offering of common stock. The size of the offering was not disclosed, but the company said it plans to grant underwriters a 30-day window to buy up to an additional 15% of shares being offered.

LightPath expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital, investments and acquisitions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

LightPath had approximately $11.51 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30. The company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million in November, per Benzinga Pro.

LPTH Price Action: LightPath shares were down 7.89% in after-hours, trading at $8.40 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

