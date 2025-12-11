Lululemon Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its third quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Lululemon reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.27 by 14.15%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion and was up from revenue of $2.4 billion from the same period last year.

The company announced that Calvin McDonald plans to step down as CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2026. CFO Meghan Frank and CCO André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs while the board looks for a successor.

Lululemon’s board of directors approved a $1 billion increase to the company’s stock repurchase program.

For the third quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2024:

Net revenue increased 7% to $2.6 billion. Americas net revenue decreased 2%. International net revenue increased 33%.

Comparable sales increased 1%, or 2% on a constant dollar basis. Americas comparable sales decreased 5%. International comparable sales increased 18%.



“In the third quarter, our teams remained focused on driving improvements within our U.S. business and maintaining momentum in our international regions,” said McDonald.

“We are beginning to make progress against our action plan and continue to expect to see the impact of this work in 2026. As we enter the holiday season, we are encouraged by our early performance,” McDonald added.

Outlook: Lululemon raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to between $12.92 and $13.02, versus the $12.95 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to a range of $10.96 billion to $11.05 billion, versus the $10.979 billion estimate.

LULU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lululemon stock gained 6.95% to $200.50 in Thursday's extended trading.

