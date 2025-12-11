What's Going On With Synopsys Shares Thursday?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares are trading lower Thursday despite strong fourth-quarter earnings.
Synopsys shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is SNPS stock trading lower?
What To Know: Synopsys reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.90, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78. In addition, it reported revenue of $2.25 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.
Revenue rose from the prior year period, reflecting growth supported in part by contributions from Ansys.
Management highlighted a strong backlog heading into fiscal 2026 and said the quarter marked a solid finish to a year defined by product expansion and integration efforts. Executives emphasized continued focus on innovation, operational efficiency and fully incorporating Ansys as Synopsys advances its engineering solutions platform.
Q1 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share from $3.52 to $3.58, versus the consensus estimate of $3.31. Furthermore, it sees revenue of $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.
FY26 Outlook: Synopsys anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $14.32 to $14.40, versus the consensus estimate of $12.85. In addition, it sees revenue of $9.56 billion to $9.66 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating on Synopsys and lowered the price target from $630 to $602.
- Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys and raised the price target from $550 to $580.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Synopsys from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $500 to $560.
- Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating on Synopsys and raised the price target from $575 to $600.
See Also: Roku To Rally More Than 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
SNPS Price Action: At the time of writing, Synopsys shares are trading 1.09% lower at $470.65, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.